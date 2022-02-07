Power to serve as honorary chair for Rev 2022

The annual event, which raises money for trauma patients, will be Saturday, May 7, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power will serve as the honorary chair of Rev 2022.

“The Month of May in Indianapolis has something for everyone, and Rev has become one of the signature events surrounding the Indianapolis 500,” Power said. “It is an exciting way to start the month. I am honored to be the 2022 Rev chairman because it combines many things I love, namely food and music. After the last couple of years, this is an event that should not be missed, as it will be the best one yet.”

Since joining Team Penske in 2009, Power has won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship in 2014 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2018.

“Rev will be the perfect event to first welcome people back home again to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Month of May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “After all of the uncertainty and change surrounding the last two Indianapolis 500s, this is sure to be a fun, memorable night for all. Will is a terrific, popular ambassador for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ and IMS, and he will do a great job as Rev chair.”

The annual event, which raises money for trauma patients, will be Saturday, May 7, 2022. It brings local leaders in food, drink and entertainment together for a night to support critical care patients across Indiana.

Event-goers will get the chance to taste food and drinks from around 50 local restaurants and hear music from a lineup of live entertainment.