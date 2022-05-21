x
Indycar

Indy 500 qualifying blog:

If the rain holds off, positions 13 through 33 would be filled today.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The first day of qualifications for next Sunday's Indianapolis 500 got underway at 11 a.m. ET, as scheduled by IndyCar. The start time was moved up from noon late Friday due to a rainy weather forecast for the the afternoon.

If the rain holds off, positions 13 through 33 would be filled today. The top 12 spots would be up for grabs on Sunday, including the pole position.

12:30 p.m. - Track temperatures are climbing, making early afternoon qualifying runs more difficult to find speed. 

Rinun VeeKay's 233.655, which was posted in the first ten minutes of qualifying this morning, still leads the field:

  1. Rinus VeeKay - 233.655
  2. Pato O'Ward - 233.037
  3. Felix Rosenqvist - 232.775
  4. Alex Palou - 232.774
  5. Tony Kanaan - 232.625
  6. Jimmie Johnson - 232.398
  7. Ed Carpenter - 232.397
  8. Romain Grosjean - 232.201
  9. Takuma Sato - 232.196
  10. Scott Dixon - 232.151
  11. Scott McLaughlin - 231.534
  12. Santino Ferrucci - 231.508
  13. Alexander Rossi - 231.341
  14. David Malukas - 231.233
  15. JR Hildebrand - 231.112
  16. Conor Daly - 230.999
  17. Graham Rahal - 230.766
  18. Devlin DeFrancesco - 230.326
  19. Callum Ilott - 230.212
  20. Marco Andretti - 226.108
  21. Helio Castroneves - 

12:00 - By starting an hour earlier, IndyCar has already filled 13 spots in the 33-car field. Rinus VeeKay still holds the top spot. 

11:15 a.m. - Rinus VeeKay topped Pato O'Ward's posted time. VeeKay is the fastest of four qualifiers for now at 233.655. Felix Rosenqvist posted a 232.775 as stands third-fastest. Callum Ilott is fourth.

11:06 a.m. - Pato O'Ward became the first driver to qualify for the Indy 500 with an average speed of 233.037 on his four laps around the oval.

