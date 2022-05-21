Indy 500 qualifying blog:

If the rain holds off, positions 13 through 33 would be filled today.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The first day of qualifications for next Sunday's Indianapolis 500 got underway at 11 a.m. ET, as scheduled by IndyCar. The start time was moved up from noon late Friday due to a rainy weather forecast for the the afternoon.

If the rain holds off, positions 13 through 33 would be filled today. The top 12 spots would be up for grabs on Sunday, including the pole position.

12:30 p.m. - Track temperatures are climbing, making early afternoon qualifying runs more difficult to find speed.

.@IMS track temp now 103 degrees, 20 degrees warmer than at 11am when quals started. It’s still dry with sunshine heating things up and humidity on the rise! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/G4lB1ch7kQ — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) May 21, 2022

Rinun VeeKay's 233.655, which was posted in the first ten minutes of qualifying this morning, still leads the field:

Rinus VeeKay - 233.655 Pato O'Ward - 233.037 Felix Rosenqvist - 232.775 Alex Palou - 232.774 Tony Kanaan - 232.625 Jimmie Johnson - 232.398 Ed Carpenter - 232.397 Romain Grosjean - 232.201 Takuma Sato - 232.196 Scott Dixon - 232.151 Scott McLaughlin - 231.534 Santino Ferrucci - 231.508 Alexander Rossi - 231.341 David Malukas - 231.233 JR Hildebrand - 231.112 Conor Daly - 230.999 Graham Rahal - 230.766 Devlin DeFrancesco - 230.326 Callum Ilott - 230.212 Marco Andretti - 226.108 Helio Castroneves -

12:00 - By starting an hour earlier, IndyCar has already filled 13 spots in the 33-car field. Rinus VeeKay still holds the top spot.

Rinus VeeKay - 233.655 Pato O'Ward - 233.037 Felix Rosenqvist - 232.775 Tony Kanaan - 232.625 Jimmie Johnson - 232.398 Romain Grosjean - 232.201 Takuma Sato - 232.196 David Malukas - 231.233 JR Hildebrand - 231.112 Graham Rahal - 230.766 Devlin DeFrancesco - 230.326 Callum Ilott - 230.212 Marco Andretti - 226.108

Not an ideal run for Marco Andretti. Not happy.



Lap 1: 230.441 mph

Lap 2: 219.933 mph



His last 2 laps were a bit stronger but significant fall off there. Car issues. Marco is at the bottom of the pack right now & no doubt hoping rain holds off for another run later. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/JVKqpYlCdz — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 21, 2022

11:15 a.m. - Rinus VeeKay topped Pato O'Ward's posted time. VeeKay is the fastest of four qualifiers for now at 233.655. Felix Rosenqvist posted a 232.775 as stands third-fastest. Callum Ilott is fourth.

Holy. Pato O’Ward’s first attempt was fast. Then came Rinus Veekay.



A first lap 234.702 (woah) and a 4-lap avg. 233.655. @rinusveekay moves into 1st. Two thumbs up coming out of the car from the young @ECRIndy driver 👍🏻👍🏻 #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/lX60mcw51C — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 21, 2022

11:06 a.m. - Pato O'Ward became the first driver to qualify for the Indy 500 with an average speed of 233.037 on his four laps around the oval.