Indy 500 qualifying blog:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The first day of qualifications for next Sunday's Indianapolis 500 got underway at 11 a.m. ET, as scheduled by IndyCar. The start time was moved up from noon late Friday due to a rainy weather forecast for the the afternoon.
If the rain holds off, positions 13 through 33 would be filled today. The top 12 spots would be up for grabs on Sunday, including the pole position.
12:30 p.m. - Track temperatures are climbing, making early afternoon qualifying runs more difficult to find speed.
Rinun VeeKay's 233.655, which was posted in the first ten minutes of qualifying this morning, still leads the field:
- Rinus VeeKay - 233.655
- Pato O'Ward - 233.037
- Felix Rosenqvist - 232.775
- Alex Palou - 232.774
- Tony Kanaan - 232.625
- Jimmie Johnson - 232.398
- Ed Carpenter - 232.397
- Romain Grosjean - 232.201
- Takuma Sato - 232.196
- Scott Dixon - 232.151
- Scott McLaughlin - 231.534
- Santino Ferrucci - 231.508
- Alexander Rossi - 231.341
- David Malukas - 231.233
- JR Hildebrand - 231.112
- Conor Daly - 230.999
- Graham Rahal - 230.766
- Devlin DeFrancesco - 230.326
- Callum Ilott - 230.212
- Marco Andretti - 226.108
- Helio Castroneves -
12:00 - By starting an hour earlier, IndyCar has already filled 13 spots in the 33-car field. Rinus VeeKay still holds the top spot.
11:15 a.m. - Rinus VeeKay topped Pato O'Ward's posted time. VeeKay is the fastest of four qualifiers for now at 233.655. Felix Rosenqvist posted a 232.775 as stands third-fastest. Callum Ilott is fourth.
11:06 a.m. - Pato O'Ward became the first driver to qualify for the Indy 500 with an average speed of 233.037 on his four laps around the oval.