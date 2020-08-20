IMS exhibit celebrates life of racing promoter, Indy500 car owner Andy Granatelli

A new exhibit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum chronicles the life of Andy Granatelli

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A new exhibit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum chronicles the life of Andy Granatelli, a one of a kind racing promoter, vibrant businessman and winning Indy 500 car owner.

"Granatelli: Larger Than Life" opened in early August and is a labor of love for the exhibit's producer Lauren Sparkman.

Sparkman grew up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a member of the Hulman-George family.The daughter of former track chairman Tony George and sister to IndyCar owner/driver Ed Carpenter, Sparkman now finds herself in a producer role of Indy 500 storytelling for museum visitors taking in the Speedway's rich history and its personalities like Granatelli.

Granatelli passed away in 2013 at the age of 90, but Sparkman remembers his powerful presence.

"He was a larger than life figure," Sparkman said. "Probably one of the most iconic figures here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, even casual race fans are probably familiar with his day glow red cars or those STP pajamas in pit lane, but his presence here spans over six decades, he is a legend here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was a master showman and is probably as responsible for the commercial growth of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing as any other single figure in the 20th century, so he's a really important part of our history here at the Speedway."

One of the biggest moments in IMS history came when the Hulman-George family sold the legendary track to Roger Penske after 74 years of ownership. Sparkman expressed gratitude to Penske.

"We continue to just be so grateful to be able to pass on the stewardship of this place that we love so much into the most capable hands of Roger Penske, the Penske Corporation and the Penske family. The timing of this exhibit development was really special and really meaningful," Sparkman said. "It has been a treat to be able to work with the museum curators and historians here, but certainly the timing for me made it a real gift throughout this transition to be able to pour into telling the stories of this place because our stewardship will continue, our involvement will continue, we love this place and we'll each be invested in our own ways, and for me, that's always gonna be about storytelling"