Hunter McElrea wins Indy NXT race on IMS road course

McElrea held off charges from multiple drivers to win Friday afternoon's Indy NXT race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hunter McElrea held off teammate James Rowe Jr. to win his first Indy NXT race of the season.

The Indy NXT series, formerly known as Indy Lights, moved one of it's two scheduled races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to the Brickyard weekend to help bolster the weekend's racing card.

In a thrilling race that featured hard battles between McElrea and several other drivers, McElrea managed to defend against his own teammate to score his first victory since last year at Iowa.

.@HunterMcElrea said he's always the bridesmaid... NOW HE'S THE BRIDE!



McElrea wins the INDY NXT By Firestone Grand Prix.

#INDYNXT // #IndyGP pic.twitter.com/kPQIcnFuzJ — INDY NXT (@INDYNXT) August 11, 2023

McElrea's win marked a 1-2 finish for Andretti Autosport. It could have been a 1-2-3 finish had McElrea and Louis Foster didn't make contact in the chicane.

"That was the hardest race of my life," said McElrea to NBC Sports after the race. "I think it was a bit self-inflicted, but [the car] was a handful."

Jamie Chadwick, the fourth driver for Andretti Autosport, scored her third top-10 finish of the season, one spot behind Kiko Porto who was making his Indy NXT debut.