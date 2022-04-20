Helio Castroneves crashes during Indy 500 open test at IMS

The four-time Indy 500 winner spun in the warm-up lane and spun into the Turn 2 wall Wednesday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves crashed during testing for next month's race.

Castroneves lost control of his car on the warm-up lane heading out of the pits into Turn 2 shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

He got out of the car on his own and kneeled next to it as crews hoisted it onto a tow truck.

Castroneves spoke with the media after the crash and said he wasn't sure what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

"Just made a change in the car, just trying to test it ... I didn't feel anything strange, anything bottoming or anything like that, I wasn't even pushing, obviously. The car just spun out," Castroneves said. "It was a very odd situation."

Castroneves is again driving for Meyer Shank Racing, looking to repeat the team's historic win in last year's 500, when the Brazilian claimed his fourth victory, joining A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears in the exclusive four-time Indy 500 winners club.

About 30 minutes after Castroneves' crash, Will Power spun coming out of the pits in Turn 1, forcing Colton Herta into a spin, brushing the wall. He also got out of the car on his own.

Power told IMS the spin "scared the absolute daylights out of me."

Earlier in the session, 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi also had a spin.

After Power's spin, NTT IndyCar Series race director and safety crew members walked along the pit exit lane examining the track.

Shortly after 6 p.m., IndyCar and IMS stopped testing for the day so they could further examine the track surface.

Drivers will test again Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.