Harvest GP will be year's first race with fans in stands at IMS

10,000 fans will spread out in the grandstands near turns one and four to watch racing on the road course.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — For the time this year, there will be fans inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a race.

The Harvest GP arrives next week with four days of practice, qualifications and racing.

Fans will receive hand sanitizer, face masks and encouragement to use them.

"They get to see two IndyCar races, one on Friday, one on Saturday, and the GT 8-hour race on Sunday," said Doug Boles, IMS president. "And leading up to that all the practices for that and the different classes."

The Harvest GP races are a throwback to the Harvest Classic that was held in 1916.