Gleaners Food Bank partners with IMS to make sure 'No One Runs On Empty'

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana are teaming up to raise awareness about Gleaners’ mission to end hunger in Central Indiana. The campaign is called "No One Runs On Empty."

Gleaners is now a charitable partner for the INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR and the Indianapolis 8 Hour races Oct. 1-4.

“IMS always has looked beyond its gates to help the Central Indiana community, so this partnership with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is an ideal extension of that mission,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Gleaners tirelessly works to provide meals for hungry Hoosiers, a need that has become even more acute during these challenging times. We’re honored to help, and we encourage all race fans to donate to Gleaners as often as possible.”

The campaign will encourage racing fans to regularly donate to Gleaners or to volunteer.

An estimated 1.5 to 2 million Hoosiers face food insecurity.

The No One Runs On Empty awareness initiative is made possible through the generosity of the Anthem Foundation. Anthem issued a $1 million challenge to encourage community giving. Gleaners is approximately halfway to that goal and hopes to meet the challenge by the end of this year.

IMS also will host two community food distribution events with Gleaners later this year as part of the partnership.

“For the past seven months, Gleaners has been in the midst of an extraordinary effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joseph Slater, chief operations and financial officer of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. “Since March, we’ve been distributing approximately 1.5 million meals each week. Some distributions, such as the Mega Fresh Mobile hosted by IMS last Memorial Day, have served nearly 5,000 families in one day."