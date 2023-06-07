Ed Carpenter Racing parts ways with Conor Daly

“Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank ECR for the past three and a half seasons,” said Daly.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Ed Carpenter Racing announced Wednesday it is parting ways with driver Conor Daly.

A release from the team said it and the Indiana native agreed to "end their relationship, effective immediately."

"This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner because I respect Conor and know what he means to INDYCAR and its fans," Ed Carpenter said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say the team was not performing at the level it is capable of and the decision is in the best interest of elevating the "team's competitiveness."

The statement concludes with wishing Daly continued success.

[DRIVER UPDATE] Ed Carpenter Racing and Conor Daly have mutually agreed to end their relationship, effective immediately.



The No. 20 https://t.co/lSLlMEAc03 Chevrolet will continue as a full-time entry in the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.https://t.co/15Qr82OVe4



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Xv1tOlilAA — Ed Carpenter Racing (@ECRIndy) June 7, 2023

The joint release also included a statement from Daly:

“Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank ECR for the past three and a half seasons,” said Daly. “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me – past, present and into the future. I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await, and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride.”