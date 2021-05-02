Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin

Dixon passed Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and polesitter Alex Palou at the start of the third lap and went on to lead 206 of 212 laps for his 51st career victory.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Scott Dixon had another dominating IndyCar victory at Texas. He won Saturday night in a 1-2 finish for a couple of New Zealanders in the first of two races on consecutive days at the series’ first oval track this season.

Fellow countryman and IndyCar rookie Scott McLaughlin was second in his debut on an oval track.