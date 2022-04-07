Fans can 'Ride with Rinus' for the GMR Grand Prix

For a $75 donation that will help students in Uganda, fans will get their name on Rinus VeeKay's car.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Ed Carpenter Racing driver Rinus VeeKay remembers the feeling of winning the 2021 GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Definitely an amazing moment. Crazy it's almost a year ago, 'cause it feels like a week ago. I just remember that whole weekend. Every minute," said VeeKay. "These are memories you always remember so well and clear."

It was the first win of his young IndyCar career, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his family watching — how could VeeKay forget it?

"I cannot wait to do it all again. Whenever those memories fade a little I hope before that happens I can refresh them again," VeeKay said.

As we gear up for another GMR Grand Prix next month, VeeKay has his sights set on repeating and making his second trip to victory circle. He admits there's a different level of excitement surrounding this one as the defending champion.

"It's a different feeling. I think my head is gonna be on the tickets, so that's pretty cool," VeeKay laughed.

When I was a kid, I wouldn’t have thought to say on my 20th: I’M AN INDYCAR RACE WINNER! pic.twitter.com/iTcM4gnQIT — Rinus VeeKay (@rinusveekay) May 15, 2021

Well, when VeeKay takes the track for the road course race on May 14, he's going to have a lot of people riding with him — at least their names will be with him — on his livery.

It's called the "Ride with Rinus" campaign. Ed Carpenter Racing has partnered with a nonprofit called Building Tomorrow, which provides educational support for kids in underserved areas in Uganda.

With a $75 donation to the cause, your name will go on VeeKay's car and impact five kids as well.

Can’t wait to defend my win in the Indy GP with this beauty! https://t.co/yHejpWmkBk — Rinus VeeKay (@rinusveekay) March 30, 2022

"It's all long term. You're helping kids school for long term and helping kids out for the rest of their lives which is a long time man," said VeeKay. "I donated myself so my name's on my car. So did my parents, my sister, they're all on there. I think our dog is on there, so it's special and if I was a fan I would definitely do it because it's an opportunity that not very often arises."

It's an opportunity to "Ride with Rinus," the defending GMR Grand Prix champ, while helping change lives in the process.

"It's not a one-time donation, it's a lifetime donation," he said.