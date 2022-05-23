Dalton Kellett slams into wall at IMS, 1st major Month of May crash

Dalton Kellett lost it in traffic in Turn 1 and slammed into the wall. He was able to climb out himself.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dalton Kellett slammed into the wall during practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, marking the first major crash of Indianapolis 500 on-track activities.

Kellett lost it in traffic in Turn 1 and slammed into the wall. He was able to climb out himself.

According to IndyCar, Kellett was cleared by medics and released from the IMS infield care center shortly after the crash.

In regards to his injuries, Kellett told 13News his foot was sore but didn't have any further injuries. He also said he doesn't feel like the crash will set them back, but the garage will be busy.

Monday's crash is the first major crash to have happened throughout all of the practice and qualifying sessions this month.

Up until this point, it has been a clean month. Although there were quite a few minor crashes during the wet and windy Grand Prix at IMS last week.

It was another wet one this weekend during Indy 500 qualifying. Fans were asked to clear the stands multiple times on Saturday as storms passed through. However, unlike the Grand Prix, no crashes were reported.

The Indy 500 practice session came to a close with Chip Ganassi Racing having drivers in the 1-3 spots.

Alex Palou was in the top spot followed by Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson in second and third respectively.

Dixon's powerful performance during Monday's practice comes after a record-breaking day for the driver on Sunday, when he posted the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history.

Dixon turned four laps on Sunday at an average of 234.046 mph around IMS. His average broke Scott Brayton's pole-winning record set in 1996 of 233.718 mph.

The New Zealander will lead the field to green in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" for the fifth time in his career.