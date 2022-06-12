Andretti Global breaks ground on $200 million motorsports headquarters in Fishers

The site will serve multiple purposes including the base of operations for the team’s current NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights and IMSA programs.

FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on a $200 million "universal motorsports headquarters" in Fishers.

The plan will create 500 jobs by the end of 2026. It will include a 575,000-square-foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

The facility is expected to be operational by 2025.

"This is going to be all about for the fans – you know, for the community," said Michael Andretti, team owner. "We are going to have a restaurant, an Italian restaurant. We are actually going to be doing food from the area where my dad was born and grew up, so that's going to be really cool."

It will also be home to the advanced research and development efforts of Andretti Technologies.

