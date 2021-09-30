IndyCar champ Alex Palou celebrates title with unique spin around IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Being the IndyCar champion has its privileges.
Driver Alex Palou took the celebration to another level Wednesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Palou, who clinched his first series title Sunday at Long Beach, got to pick a car to drive around the famous oval. He went with Indy's famous "Chicken Limo."
IMS tweeted video of the yellow stretch limousine with its chicken head and tailfeathers sticking out the top roaring down the front stretch Wednesday afternoon.
Palou's team, Chip Ganassi Racing, called the victory lap part of "The Championship Chicken Tour." The Spanish driver has made it his tradition to celebrate his victories with fried chicken this season.
Earlier in the season, Palou came within a half-second of winning the Indianapolis 500, finishing second to Helio Castroneves, who made history with his fourth win at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.