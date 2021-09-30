IndyCar champ Alex Palou celebrates title with unique spin around IMS

The Spaniard got behind the wheel of Indy's "Chicken Limo" to turn laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Being the IndyCar champion has its privileges.

Driver Alex Palou took the celebration to another level Wednesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou, who clinched his first series title Sunday at Long Beach, got to pick a car to drive around the famous oval. He went with Indy's famous "Chicken Limo."

IMS tweeted video of the yellow stretch limousine with its chicken head and tailfeathers sticking out the top roaring down the front stretch Wednesday afternoon.

When you win the @IndyCar Championship, you earn the right to take whatever car you would like across the bricks to celebrate. @AlexPalou picked one unique ride for his victory lap! 🐔 🚗 #INDYCAR | @CGRTeams pic.twitter.com/t3jd2clPrk — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) September 29, 2021

Palou's team, Chip Ganassi Racing, called the victory lap part of "The Championship Chicken Tour." The Spanish driver has made it his tradition to celebrate his victories with fried chicken this season.

What is the champ up to today!?



He’s going for the ride of his life!

The Championship Chicken Tour! 🐔



Alex has made his way to @IMS! #ChampionChickenTour pic.twitter.com/g3KaNxn87Y — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) September 29, 2021