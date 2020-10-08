104th Running Community Hub encourages fans to embrace '500' spirit during August

Leading up to the race on Sunday, Aug. 23, fans can check out the "Community Hub."

SPEEDWAY, Indiana — Just because the stands will be empty at the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, doesn't mean fans can't embrace the spirit of the 500.

Leading up to the race on Sunday, Aug. 23, fans can check out the "Community Hub." The hub features safe and healthy ways to still support local businesses, artists and restaurants. It also includes a tune-in guide, the IMS Digital Archive and information on the Official Event Program.

“The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is an event that defines our city each and every year, and that remains true this year, even through the extraordinary circumstances surrounding this year’s event,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The 104th Running Community Hub gives race fans many opportunities to embody the spirit of the Indianapolis 500 by supporting those within our community while also celebrating the greatest race in the world.”

One of the many community-related programs fans can participate in is #500Fashion by adapting their face masks to help show their spirit. There's also the Welcome Race Fans initiative which allows fans to purchase posters of this year’s artwork, with the proceeds benefiting local artists and the Indy Arts & Culture COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Race fans can visit the Community Hub all month to learn about this year’s initiatives and how they can show their Indy 500 racing spirit.