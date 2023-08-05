IMS announces 2024 IMSA visit will be an endurance race

The TireRack Battle on the Bricks will become a six hour endurance race from 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has added another endurance race to its 2024 calendar.

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), which sanctions the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, released their 2024 schedule on Aug. 4. In the schedule release, the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks was moved to the penultimate round of the championship and will be held Sept. 20-22 of next year.

One of the biggest changes made to the new IMSA schedule was adding an endurance round at IMS. IMSA's visit next year will be a six-hour long race along the 2.439-mile interior road course. It will also be the fourth leg of the Michelin Endurance Cup, which is a championship within the championship focused on races six hours or longer.

“A six-hour event in 2024 is the evolution of the return of exciting IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing to IMS that we all wanted to happen,” said Doug Boles, president of IMS.

All four classes of cars (GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, and GTD) will participate in next year's race, down one class from this year. The LMP3 class will race this year's race, but will be absent next year as the class is set to be scrapped by the sanctioning body.

The 2023 race will be the first IMSA race at the Brickyard since 2014. The series previously held races at the track as part of the "Super Weekend" at the Brickyard from 2012-2014.

This year's race will be a 2 hour and 40 minute race and will be held Sept. 15-17.