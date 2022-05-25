x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis 500

'It's going to be electric!': WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil named grand marshal of Indy 500 Snake Pit

This year's Snake Pit lineup includes Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Wrestler Titus O'Neil attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil is coming back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as grand marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light.

"Having the opportunity to return to this racing spectacle at full capacity as Snake Pit grand marshal is truly an honor," O'Neil said in a news release. "I fully expect to not only be overtaken by the revelry of this event but also contribute to the energy and excitement of the Snake Pit as race fans from all different backgrounds descend upon Indianapolis. It’s going to be electric!"

O'Neil is a WWE Hall of Famer, former WWE Tag Team Champion and the first-ever 24/7 Champion. He is also an accomplished philanthropist and entertainer, who has helped thousands of kids and raised thousands for scholarships and millions for nonprofit organizations such as the United Way, Susan G. Komen and the Special Olympics.

Credit: AP/John Locher
Professional wrestler Titus O'Neil announces Central Michigan offensive tackle Luke Goedeke as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selection during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Indy 500 Snake Pit returns with headliner Martin Garrix

RELATED: IMS reverses cooler policy, will allow coolers in the Snake Pit

This year's Snake Pit lineup, including Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw, will perform Sunday, May 29 during the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

IMS announced new changes to its gate and cooler policies earlier this month. Under the new policies, fans will be allowed to bring coolers smaller than 18"x14"x14" inside the gates. Coolers can be hard or soft, but any coolers larger than 18"x14"x14" will be prohibited.

Additionally, food and beverages will be permitted through the gates. That includes water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers. CamelBaks will also be allowed.

Click here to see a full list of permissible and prohibited items.

RELATED: 33 things to know about this year's Indianapolis 500

General admission ($75) and VIP ($200) wristbands are now available at this link. VIP will include access to a raised viewing platform by the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Click here to purchase tickets to the Indy 500.

Snake Pit packages that include Indy 500 general admission tickets are available. General admission to both the Snake Pit and Indy 500 is $120, while general admission to the Indy 500 and VIP for the Snake Pit is $245.

The performances will start Sunday morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, with specific set times to be announced at a later date.

What other people are reading: 

More Videos

In Other News

All Eyes On Hélio Castroneves Ahead Of Indy 500