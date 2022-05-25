'It's going to be electric!': WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil named grand marshal of Indy 500 Snake Pit

This year's Snake Pit lineup includes Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw.

INDIANAPOLIS — WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil is coming back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as grand marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light.

"Having the opportunity to return to this racing spectacle at full capacity as Snake Pit grand marshal is truly an honor," O'Neil said in a news release. "I fully expect to not only be overtaken by the revelry of this event but also contribute to the energy and excitement of the Snake Pit as race fans from all different backgrounds descend upon Indianapolis. It’s going to be electric!"

O'Neil is a WWE Hall of Famer, former WWE Tag Team Champion and the first-ever 24/7 Champion. He is also an accomplished philanthropist and entertainer, who has helped thousands of kids and raised thousands for scholarships and millions for nonprofit organizations such as the United Way, Susan G. Komen and the Special Olympics.

This year's Snake Pit lineup, including Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw, will perform Sunday, May 29 during the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

IMS announced new changes to its gate and cooler policies earlier this month. Under the new policies, fans will be allowed to bring coolers smaller than 18"x14"x14" inside the gates. Coolers can be hard or soft, but any coolers larger than 18"x14"x14" will be prohibited.

Additionally, food and beverages will be permitted through the gates. That includes water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers. CamelBaks will also be allowed.

Click here to see a full list of permissible and prohibited items.

General admission ($75) and VIP ($200) wristbands are now available at this link. VIP will include access to a raised viewing platform by the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Click here to purchase tickets to the Indy 500.

Snake Pit packages that include Indy 500 general admission tickets are available. General admission to both the Snake Pit and Indy 500 is $120, while general admission to the Indy 500 and VIP for the Snake Pit is $245.

The performances will start Sunday morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, with specific set times to be announced at a later date.