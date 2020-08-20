What you need to know about the Borg-Warner Trophy

The Borg-Warner Trophy Victory Lane debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was in 1936 when Louis Meyer won the race for a third time.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The legendary Borg-Warner Trophy has 106 faces on it, but a new face will grace it after the 104th Indy 500 on Aug. 23.

The Borg-Warner Trophy gives the honor of having the face of the winner sculpted on the trophy.

The Borg-Warner Trophy Victory Lane debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was in 1936 when Louis Meyer won the race for a third time. The previous faces from 1911 to 1935 were already on the trophy when it arrived from New York City to Indianapolis.

There are two sets of two drivers’ faces for one year on the trophy – these are during years that the race had relief drivers. LL Corum and Joe Boyer in 1924 and Floyd Davis and Mauri Rose in 1941.

There is one 24-karat gold head on the trophy, which is of Tony Hulman, who was the owner of the track until he passed away in 1977. He is the only non-driver on the trophy as well as the only face in gold, not sterling silver.

The man at the top of the Borg-Warner Trophy is still without a name. No name for the man on top waving the checkered flag!

Tom Sneva is the only driver to have glasses on his likeness on the Borg. This was at his request after he won in 1983.

Whoops! Johnnie Parsons, the 1950 Indy 500 winner, has his name spelled incorrectly as Johnny on the trophy.