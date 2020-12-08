Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray to serve as Indy 500 pace car

With 495 horsepower, the Torch Red Corvette Stingray can accelerate from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, and is capable of 194 mph.

SPEEDWAY, Indiana — A Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray coupe will serve as the Official Pace Car for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

This will be the 17th time a Corvette has served as the pace car.

“It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to be behind the wheel of the mid-engine Corvette Pace Car at such a historic race as the Indy 500,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the result of a close collaboration between the Corvette Racing and production engineering teams, setting a new benchmark for supercars around the world.”

The Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray Pace Car features:

All-new mid-engine LT2 6.2L V8 engine

8-Speed Dual Clutch transmission

Z51 performance package

Corvette accessory spoiler and ground effects package

Carbon Flash exterior accents and badge package

GT2 Bucket Seats

Unique Indy 500 Livery

With 495 horsepower, the Torch Red Corvette Stingray can accelerate from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, and is capable of 194 mph. It has been named MotorTrend Car of the Year for 2020.

You can watch the race live on WTHR Channel 13 on Aug. 23 with the pre-race show starting at 1 p.m.