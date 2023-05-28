Tony Kanaan makes final start at Indy 500

Kanaan started ninth in the field Sunday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Tony Kanaan, 2023 Indianapolis 500 champ, is competing in IndyCar's biggest race before retiring again.

The 48-year-old Brazilian made the announcement of his final race on Twitter in February.

During a news conference he said the retirement really hit him after it went public and people started reaching out.

"It's been a wonderful journey," Kanaan said at the time.

For one of the series' most popular, most successful and longest-tenured drivers, this is becoming part of an annual ritual.

He first announced that 2020 would be his last “Last Lap” season as series officials created a special logo for his five-race farewell tour. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 500 to be moved from May until August and then ran with no fans in the seats, Kanaan didn't think it was the proper way to say goodbye.

So he returned in 2021 and then in January 2022 announced he would return again that season, too, this time as a teammate of seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson on the powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing team.