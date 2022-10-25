Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS

Tickets to the Indy 500 on May 28 and the Brickyard Weekend Aug. 12-13 are available online and at the IMS Ticket Office.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.

In addition to the Indy 500, tickets for Miller Lite Carb Day on May 26 and access to the Indy 500 Snake Pit on the day of the race are available. The artist lineups for those concert events will be announced soon, IMS said in a release Tuesday.

Other races on the schedule include the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix on May 13. The second IndyCar race on the IMS road course, the Gallagher Grand Prix, is again part of Brickyard Weekend on Aug. 12-13. The IndyCar race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard.

The NASCAR Cup Series takes to the track on Sunday, Aug. 13 for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Tickets are also available for the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational on June 17-18 and the Intercontinental GT Indianapolis 8-Hour on Oct. 6-8.

There are, however, two events for which tickets are not yet available. Applications to buy tickets for the 2023 Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by WeatherTech are now open and fans can now sign up to get ticket information about the IMSA Battle on the Bricks, which will be held Sept. 15-17.

Tickets for practices, qualifications and special access passes, as well as parking and camping passes, can also be purchased at IMS.com.

Children under the age of 15 will get in free to general admission areas when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder. According to IMS, the $4 service fee on each ticket will also be waived for items purchased before Jan. 1.