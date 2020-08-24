Sato set to pick up (smaller) check for second Indianapolis 500 win

The COVID-19 pandemic kept fans out of IMS Sunday, which means a smaller purse for two-time winner Takuma Sato.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Takuma Sato is a two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, though his winner's check is a fraction of what it was three years ago.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 to take place with no fans in the stands, Sato's check for winning Sunday's race is expected to be at least $1 million. That's less than half of what he took home for his first win at the Brickyard.

Sato, who was leading Scott Dixon when a crash by Spencer Pigot brought out the caution flag Sunday, sealing his second victory, won $2.45 million in 2017. In that race, he held off three-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves in what was the sixth-closest finish in race history.

Pato O'Ward was named this year's Rookie of the Year for his sixth place finish in the race. O'Ward qualified 15th for the 500 and ran as high as second late in the race.

According to IMS, nearly one in five rookies of the year go on to win the race in their career. O'Ward collected a $50,000 prize with the honor.

The official prize amounts for all 33 drivers will be announced Monday night during the Victory Celebration, which airs at 8 p.m. on Channel 13.