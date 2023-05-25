Stefan Wilson undergoes successful surgery after crash during Indy 500 practice

Wilson "is in good spirits and ready to start recovery," his team said in a statement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Stefan Wilson underwent successful surgery Wednesday night after injuries suffered in a crash during Indianapolis 500 practice.

Wilson "underwent surgery with a T10-T12 Posterior fusion and internal fixation of the fracture" to his 12th thoracic vertebrae, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports said in a statement.

The surgery at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis was successful, and Wilson "is in good spirits and ready to start recovery," his team said.

Wilson was taken by ambulance to the hospital Monday after a heavy crash with Katherine Legge in practice, the first wreck of the two-week buildup to the Indy 500.

Wilson was immobilized and wearing a neck brace but gave a quick thumbs-up after the safety team spent about 10 minutes carefully removing the British driver from his car. Legge, a fellow Brit, climbed from her crumpled car on her own.

Monday evening, Wilson's team tweeted that he would not be allowed to compete in 107th Indianapolis 500 due to the injuries.

Wilson tweeted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm doing well, all things considered. Just really thankful for the support that has been showed to me over the last 24 hours," Wilson said. "Glad to see that Graham is going to be taking over the role of driving for Cusic Motorsports and Dreyer & Reinbold and CareKeepers."

"Now, it's just focus on recovery. I'm already looked toward 2024 and trying to get back here to this race. Obviously, this race means so much to me," Wilson said. "The journey to 2024 starts now."