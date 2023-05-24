Speedway street & parking restrictions race weekend

People in violation of the restrictions will face a $50 fine.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department is reminding people of the street and parking restrictions race weekend.

No parking will be allowed on the south and east sides of any street in the area bound by 25th Street on the north, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west, and Crawfordsville Road on the south.

Those restrictions will be in place from 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Additional restrictions during those times include:

Both sides of Speedway Drive from Lynhurst Drive to Cord Street

Both sides of Auburn Street from 10th Street to Speedway Drive

Both sides of 25th Street from Lynhurst Drive to Philwood Drive

Both sides of Lynhurst Drive from 10th Street to 26th Street

Both sides of Cord Street from 16th Street to Speedway Drive

The south side of Speedway Drive from Lynhurst Drive to Cunningham Road

Both sides of 20th Street from the American Legion parking lot west to Crawfordsville Road and the entire 20th Street Court

The west side of Winton Avenue from Crawfordsville Road to 20th Street

Both sides of Auburn Street from Crawfordsville Road to 25th Street

Both sides of 22nd Street from Lynhurst Drive to Main Street

The west side of Allison Avenue from 22nd Street to Winton Avenue

Both sides of 16th Street from Biltmore Avenue to Cunningham Road and continuing on both sides of Cunningham Road to Crawfordsville Road

The north side of Meadowood Drive from Lynhurst Drive to Parkwood Drive

Both sides of 26th Street from Lynhurst Drive to Moller Road

The east side of Winton Avenue from 16th Street to Crawfordsville Road

Additionally, Thursday through Sunday nights there will be restrictions on parking for any vehicles (includes trailer, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, or any other utility trailer overnight) in the following areas:

In Meadowood Park and on the streets adjacent to Meadowood Park, including the north side of Meadowood Drive, the east side of Parkwood Drive, both sides of School Drive as it borders the east and north sides of Meadowood Park.

In Leonard Park and on the streets adjacent to Leonard Park, including Town property at the end of Worth Avenue, the east side of Worth Avenue and the south side of 15th Street, as well as the Town parking lot in the 1400 block of Lynhurst Drive.

The south side of 14th Street west from Winton Avenue to Lynhurst Drive.

The north side of 13th Street from Winton Avenue to Allison Avenue (Junior High West Side Access Drive).

Other streets with restricted parking are Main Street between 10th and 16th streets and 16th Street from Main Street to Lynhurst Drive.

Also, please note that three-hour parking will be enforced on both sides of Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street, from Friday starting at 12 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

There shall be no parking on Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street on Indianapolis 500 race day starting at 12 a.m.