Speedway man prepares to walk to his 80th Indy 500

Gerald "Jerry" Hofmockel is 95 years old and has been going to the track since he was 9 or 10 years old.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — When the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway, a fan sitting in the stands will be seeing his 80th 500.

"Back then there was hardly anything in the track. There wasn't any seats at all except just behind the pits. That was the only seats in in the track," Jerrry said.

He's missed a few years when the race didn't run during World War II and a few others for reasons he can't even remember now. After last year's race was run without fans because of the pandemic, Jerry can't wait until Sunday.

"Just looking forward to getting over there and who wins," Jerry said.

Going to the race is a family tradition you could say. You see, Jerry's father went to the first race in 1911.

This year, 40 of his family members will be joining him at the race.

"I don't know if it's genetic or not, but it's some kind of influence I guess," Jerry said.

"Every year we ask him are you going again this year. Every year he does it. It's pretty impressive," said Brad Hittle, grandson.