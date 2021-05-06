Special edition IMS Urinal Trough T-Shirt now on sale

The shirts are available for pre-order right now and will be shipped on or after May 14. The cost for a shirt is $32.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Any trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is memorable, but one thing a guy will never forget is the urinal troughs in the bathrooms.

The IMS is commemorating those awkward moments with a special edition "IMS Urinal Trough T-Shirt." The orange shirts feature a sketch of the infamous troughs with Indianapolis Motor Speedway wording and logo.

IMS President Doug Boles tweeted about the shirts saying, "We heard during facility improvements that EVERYONE has an opinion on the men's restroom fixtures." Boles then adds at the end, "If You Know, You Know."

We heard during facility improvements that EVERYONE has an opinion on the men's restroom fixtures. In honor of that argument, we have a special edition T shirt. You can order online now or in limited quantities @IMS. No explanation. If You Know, You Know. https://t.co/kk8QCfPn9k — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) May 5, 2021