Meet Kerry Estes: The Indy 500 Rookie Milk Person

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. — During Sunday's Victory Circle celebration after the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, one Shelby County man had a very specific task.

Every year at the Indianapolis 500, a "rookie" dairy farmer is chosen by the American Dairy Association Indiana to deliver that iconic bottle of milk to the winning chief mechanic and team owner.

This year's Rookie Milk Person was Kerry Estes of Fountaintown.

(Video courtesy of Kerry Estes)

Next year, Estes will become the official Milk Person, delivering the milk bottle to the winning driver.

Estes is a first-generation dairy farmer. He and his wife, Christiana, started their farm in 2005 as a way to work closely with their four children.