'I can't wait to see the green flag wave' | Roger Penske shares Indy 500 race day message to fans

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Roger Penske is ready for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner shared a race day message with fans ahead of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

"The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is a tradition like none other that resonates across the globe," Penske said. "If you're joining us in person at the Racing Capital of the World, I'm wishing you an exciting Race Day filled with fast-paced track action and great memories."

"The 107th Indianapolis 500 will be a captivating and monumental event. Like all of you, I can't wait to see the green flag wave," Penske said.

