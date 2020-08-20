Racing is a family affair for one team at Indy 500

Wayne Selman and sons Cody and Chase are on the Dreyer & Reinbold pit crew.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Wayne Selman got his start in motorcycle racing, but he’s been in IndyCar for the last three decades.

“I’ve been doing IndyCar 27 to 28 years. Got my boys involved in it, so it’s just been a really good way to spend my life,” Wayne said.

“That’s kinda how we started as well, we started because of him,” said Wayne’s youngest son Chase. Both of Wayne’s children Cody and Chase work in IndyCar. And all three of the Selmans are on the Dreyer & Reinbold pit crew.

Chase is in his early thirties and is one of the youngest team managers in the industry according to many insiders.

“As a kid, we knew it was his profession, and it was a big deal. But it took on a whole knew meaning when we started growing up and seeing the tradition of the place,” Chase said. “Driving through the tunnel you get the chills, putting cars into the field and qualifying and actually running just amplifies the stakes and rewards of this place and it’s just so cool."

Chase and Cody grew up on the speedway, they used to sneak into the racetrack as kids.

“One time to get him (Chase) into the racetrack, we stuck velcro on him so it looked like he had side burns and a mustache,” Wayne said. “Then he talked real deep when he got the gate with security and said ‘Hi, how you doing?’’”

Chase began laughing and nodding his head as his father told the story.

“And we got him in. Or we’d put him in the race car and let him drive the race car in,” Wayne said. “You had to get creative.”

Cody said, as an adult, he realizes how amazing it was to have such unique experiences as children.

“You take it for granted when you’re young. And you see the history and the pageantry and everything that this track brings, and it’s pretty amazing that you get to be a part of it every year,” Cody said.

Chase said he and his brother Cody learned everything they know from Wayne.

“Everything. We grew up in the sport. From his work ethic to how he does everything in racing,” Chase said. "It’s just non-stop, he’s going all the time, that’s why I wanted him back on our team.”

As a team manager, Chase “is my boss, I gotta do what he tells me too,” Wayne said laughing.

“For once,” Chase added. "The roles have turned.”

“The rules have changed,” Wayne said, still laughing.

But Chase said he wanted to bring his father onto the Dryer and Reinbold race team because of his father’s work ethic and skill.

“When you have him do something, you know it’s done right. You don’t have to ask twice,” Chase said. “It’s just a huge part of this sport, I think any team will tell you he’s an amazing worker. For me to be compared to him in the slightest form is a compliment.”

Wayne has spent most of the last three decades as a fueler. He recently went into retirement from over the wall, but this year he’s coming back.

“So now, we’ve got Cody my older brother on the outside rear. I’m on the inside rear and he’s coming out of the retirement as an ex-fueler and going to do the inside screen,” Chase said.

Both Wayne and Chase work in the IndyCar industry full time. And for the last 18 years, they’ve been asking Cody to come back to help with the Indy 500.

“It’s a lot of fun to work with your family. And my dad and brother are still actively involved, and they ask me to come back every Indy 500,” Cody said.

All three of the Selman’s said there’s something magical about being in the pit.

“You know, when you see that car coming down pit row for the first time, you don’t realize how fast they’re going. They have to hit their mark, you have to hit your mark, it’s a really gratifying feeling when you know you did your best job,” Cody said

For Wayne it’s also the pride of “being able to work with both my boys and spend time doing something we love to do. I love it.”