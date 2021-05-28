Race fans getting ready with events in Speedway

A rainy Carb Day didn't keep race fans from gearing up for a fun weekend in Speedway.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A rainy Carb Day didn't keep race fans from gearing up for a fun weekend in Speedway.

While thinks were waterlogged at the track, fans hit up Main Street for some entertainment, food and fun.

Speedway Indoor Karting

13News found people hitting the track at Speedway Indoor Karting. It was a chance for them to get behind the wheel and turn some laps while waiting for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to dry out so they could watch IndyCar drivers do the same on a grander scale.

Main Street

On Main Street, the excitement is definitely in the air. There is live music already going for the weekend, food trucks, vendors and restaurants.

"We are excited for things to be opening back up to be able to be here. Last year was really hard without having activities and the race and everything. So just to be able to be out here for even an hour to watch practice was very exciting," said Staci Finney, Greenwood.

"I'm ready to get out and enjoy and have some normalcy for sure. We are getting there and it feels good," said Dawn Wilson, Indianapolis.

You can see the concert schedule here.

Vuse Design Challenge

Race fans, who are 21 and up, can also watch artist Shaunt’e Lewis as she paints an IndyCar as part of the Vuse Design Challenge at Daredevil Brewing.

The challenge allows aspiring artists the chance to design a paint scheme. If their design is chosen, it will go on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP INDY Car in Nashville at the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in August. The winning artist will also get $100,000 and a VIP race experience.

500 Spectacle of Homes

Brenda Hamm is taking part in the "500 Spectacle of Homes" by decorating her house in race themed decor. Hamm is decorating hers in honor of Gleaners Food bank and their "No One Runs on Empty Challenge." It is an awareness campaign throughout May to highlight food insecurity in Indiana and how the public can help.

Driver Marco Andretti will be driving in this year's race with the Gleaners name and mission on his car as part of the campaign.

Hamm will also be doing her part.

She will be hosting a virtual food drive for No One Runs on Empty and will be donating a portion of her race day parking money to the virtual food drive.

"It's just really nice that our community and the Speedway got behind doing what we needed to do to get things back to normal and moving again," Hamm said.

If you'd like to donate or park at her house, the address is 4971 West 15th Street in Speedway. That's two blocks from Gate 1 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.