The WTHR crews were in full force for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — With the return of full capacity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, more than 300,000 fans are expected to attend the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

With seven hours of pre-race live coverage, WTHR's Track Team 13 was in full force at IMS.

Check out photos of WTHR's on-air team at the Indy 500