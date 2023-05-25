Indianapolis native Angela Brown to sing 'God Bless America' before Indy 500

The Indianapolis native also performed the song before the 2017 race.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native Angela Brown will be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the festivities before Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

The world-renowned opera singer will sing "God Bless America" before the race. She also performed the song in 2017 before the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I’m excited to be part of the global experience that is the Indianapolis 500,” Brown said.

Brown has peformed on some of the biggest opera and symphonic stages on six continents, is a featured artist on the two-time Grammy Award-winning recording, "Ask Your Mama," and more recently has co-hosted the award-winning podcast, "Melanated Moments in Classical Music" from Classical Music Indy. The podcast reaches audiences in more than 100 countries.

“Angela is a tremendous talent and once again will sing a fantastic rendition of ‘God Bless America’ for our fans, both at the track and watching from home on NBC,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “As a Hoosier, she knows just how much the Indy 500 means to all of us, and you will hear that passion in her voice and performance.”

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday, May 28. Race morning coverage begins at 5 a.m. on Channel 13.

Actress Stephanie Beatriz will serve as grand marshal of this year's race, while actor Adam Driver, also an Indiana native, will wave the green flag at the start of the 500.