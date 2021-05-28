Not even rain can dampen excitement for Indy 500 fans at Carb Day

Last season they missed practice, Carb Day and Race Day. This year, they at least get to be back inside the gates of the famed oval.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The weather was miserable for Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but not even the rain could dampen the excitement for race fans.

Last season they missed practice, Carb Day and Race Day. This year, they at least get to be back inside the gates of the famed oval.

The crowds will be smaller. On Race Day, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will only be able to welcome a crowd at 40 percent capacity. That's still 135,000 fans and much better than last year's race that ended up running in August.

"Last year was a total bummer. We watched the race on a couch last year," said John Taylor.

"It's great. It feels normal again. I'm excited about the race this year," said Lance Davis.

The plan for the race on Sunday, May 30 was made with state and local health officials and has been approved by the Marion County Public Health Department.

In addition to limited attendance, there are other health and safety measures in place:

Face coverings will be required and enforced throughout the venue.

Temperature checks will be administered upon public gate entry.

There will be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands. In addition, spacing will be enforced throughout the venue.

Spectator viewing mounds will be closed to the general public throughout the Month of May, with no Race Day General Admission tickets sold.

Frequent cleaning and sanitation processes will be in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations readily available.

Still, at least fans can attend.

"It is a dream. I love this place...Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We are back baby!" said Lindsay Scaletty.

Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Danica Patrick will be the pace car driver on race day and Jimmie Allen will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before drivers take off for 200 laps around the oval.

Scott Dixon will lead the field, alongside 21-year-old Colton Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay in the front row.