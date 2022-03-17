Upcoming NBC documentary features last meeting of all Indy 500 4-time winners

Recorded in July 2021, the show features the only conversation among A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, Helio Castroneves and the late Al Unser as four-time Indy 500 winners.

INDIANAPOLIS — A special documentary featuring all four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times will help kick off the Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 14.

NBC will debut "Pennzoil presents The Club" featuring an exclusive conversation among one of the most elite groups in global motorsports.

Helio Castroneves became the fourth member of the four-time winners club on May 30, 2021. Shortly after Castroneves’ victory in the 105th 500 mile race, Speedway President Doug Boles convened a secret meeting of Castroneves and his fellow four-time winners, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears on July 21, 2021 in downtown Indianapolis.

IMS owner and president of Penske Entertainment Roger Penske, who was a car owner for eight of the 16 races won by the quartet, is also part of the documentary, which centers on what is now the only recorded conversation among Foyt, Unser, Mears and Castroneves. Unser died Dec. 9, 2021, and the documentary includes a dedication to his memory.

In addition to the sit-down conversation with the four drivers along with historic race footage, fellow drivers Mario Andretti, Tony Stewart and Scott Dixon are also part of the production.

The documentary airs at 2 p.m. ET on WTHR and NBC, "Pennzoil presents The Club" will lead into live coverage at 3 p.m. that afternoon of the GMR Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series race on the IMS road course.

"For fans around the globe, it's an epic way to start the Month of May on NBC before tuning in to the GMR Grand Prix and Helio's historic 'drive for five' on Indy 500 Race Day," Boles said.