Message in a Milk Bottle — time capsule event

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar drivers at the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will get a chance to send a message to their future selves.

NBC Sports opened “Message In A Milk Bottle,” a time capsule that will capture drivers’ thoughts at Media Day before the race. A customized set of 33 lockers was placed on Pagoda Plaza – one for each driver – with an empty milk bottle inside for them to place a message. An additional giant milk bottle will be at the edge of the lockers to hold fan messages.

Message In A Milk Bottle

Each driver will have an opportunity to answer two questions to create their unique message:

Who are you racing for at this year’s Indy 500?

Why is this year’s Indy 500 special to you?

Beginning Thursday until Sunday once the race begins, fans can submit via social media to have their message included in the fan milk bottle by answering: Why is the Indy 500 so special? — and using #MessageInAMilkBottle

Why is the Indy 500 so special?



We asked the @IndyCar drivers, and we're asking you, too! Use #MessageInAMilkBottle and see what they had to say Sunday on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/tjV4Oo4dYL — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 20, 2020

The Message In A Milk Bottle capsule will stay on-site at IMS until next year and will be opened for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Milking it

The 13News team loved the idea and decided to milk it a bit.

The team wrote messages and placed them in their own milk bottles to be opened before the race next year.