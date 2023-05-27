Meet the woman behind the Indy 500 wreath

Julie Harman Vance actually makes two wreaths, one for the big moment and another to be worn later for pictures.

YORKTOWN, Ind. — It's one of the most photographed flower arrangements in the world. The woman who has the task of creating the iconic Indy 500 wreath tells 13News it not only gives her pride, it is also her small Indiana town's big contribution to race day.

The Indy 500 - and Victory Lane - is seen by millions.

"The race is in Indianapolis, but it's for the whole world," said Julie Harman Vance.

All eyes will soon be on the 500 winner and the iconic Borg-Warner wreath.

"The hands just know what to do," said Harman Vance.

Harman Vance has her own race to the finish line about an hour north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"It's amazing how it's become such a big deal in little old Yorktown," she said.

Harman Vance is known as "The Wreath Lady," a title she inherited 32 years ago.

"It's such a familiar feeling. It's just déjà vu, and it just comes so easy."

13News visited her shop, Buck Creek in Bloom.

"People come in and I can see their eyes looking at the wall behind me, and then they'll go, 'you a big Indy fan?' Then, of course, I'm like, 'well, I make the wreath', and then it takes a minute to sink in," Harman Vance said.

33 handcrafted flags, ribbon, letters stained the same color and 33 orchids from New Zealand.

"The lucky ones that get to go," she said. "You're missing a petal, you're not going."

Harman Vance said the water stored in their petals helps hold the flowers in place through the big moments.

"Oh, mission accomplished kind of feeling," she said. "He wears it when he kisses the bricks. It crushes against the bricks, but it's part of the nostalgia.*

She hasn't met the winners.

"But I have nice autographs from them saying, 'I enjoyed my wreath,'" Harman Vance said.

When her wreath is placed over the next driver, she'll be watching a little differently than other race fans.

"I have worked extremely hard in this industry. This is my grand payoff, and over time, it's given Yorktown pride that it's their little part of the Indianapolis 500," she said.

The wreath tradition dates back to 1960.



