Marco Andretti renews sponsorship for run at 18th Indy 500 start

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti will be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next May, looking to make another start in the Indianapolis 500.

Andretti Autosport announced Monday that KULR Technology Group would return in 2023 to sponsor Andretti's No. 98 entry as he attempts to qualify for his 18th Indy 500.

KULR also sponsored Andretti in the 2022 Indianapolis 500, where he led three laps before ultimately finishing 22nd. The start broke a tie with his father, Michael, who raced in the Indy 500 16 times during his career. Marco's grandfather, Mario, started the race 29 times, winning the 1969 Indy 500.

Andretti raced in his first Indy 500 in 2006, leading laps 198 and 199 before he was passed by Sam Hornish Jr. in the final yards before the Yard of Bricks, finishing second by .0635 seconds.