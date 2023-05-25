'All is fine' with Marco Andretti after close call on 16th Street

The IndyCar veteran tweeted he "avoided a huge head on crash" Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just days before making his 18th career start in the Indianapolis 500, Marco Andretti says he's fine after a near collision on the road.

The veteran IndyCar driver tweeted Thursday night that he "avoided a huge head on crash" on 16th Street when another driver "turned right across us."

"I reacted and took the path of least resistance. Everyone is okay," he wrote.

No other details about the incident were immediately available, but the 36-year-old Andretti said in the tweet he was already getting texts asking how he was doing.

"All is fine," he tweeted.

Andretti will start on the outside of Row 8 for Sunday's race. He has eight top-10 finishes in his career at the Indy 500, including four podium finishes. He narrowly missed winning the race in his rookie year, when Sam Hornish Jr. passed him on the front strech, beating Andretti to the finish line by .0635 seconds, the third-closest finish in race history.

Avoided a huge head on crash as someone turned right across us on 16th street. I reacted and took the path of least resistance. Everyone is okay. — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) May 26, 2023