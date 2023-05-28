LIVE Pre-Race Blog of big moments for drivers, celebrities and fans

Track Team 13 updates of events leading up to the race, including fans arriving at the track, the Snake Pit opening, red carpet appearances and pre-race traditions.

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy Race Day! The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is ready for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Track Team 13 updates of events leading up to the race, including fans arriving at the track, the Snake Pit opening, red carpet appearances and pre-race traditions.

In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.

UPDATES

4:15 a.m. - Somebody has already had his coffee.

4:07 a.m. - The clam before the awesome...

The calm before the storm. 🌙



4:00 a.m. - That is one heck of a car!

3:45 a.m. - Estes Farm and Dairy co-founder Kerry Estes is the 2023 Veteran Milk Man at the Indianapolis 500, representing the American Dairy Association.

3:15 a.m. - If you're heading to the track, make sure you have a plan for where you'll park.