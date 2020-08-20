Lauren Kanaan reflects on Tony's career, struggles for parents during pandemic

Tony announced in January he would be stepping away as a primary driver in the NTT-IndyCar Series

SPEEDWAY, Indiana — The families of the 33 drivers competing in this Sunday's Indy 500 are some of the few on hand at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Those family members are experiencing many of the same issues fans are during these trying COVID-19 times.

Lauren Kanaan, wife of Indy 500 fan favorite Tony Kanaan, is going through the same struggles as most every parent raising children in the pandemic.

"My struggle is the same as every other parent right now. My oldest is a kindergartner and we have to start with our virtual learning, which is tricky. Him plus two other toddlers, who are super high energy, you can't really take a lot of places. And even the places that are open, it's still hard to take them because they still put stuff in their mouth and touch everything. I think the struggles are just very common" Lauren said.

Racing without a crowd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to COVID-19 concerns is disappointing for the fans and the Indy 500 drivers they root for.

"I think I can speak for Tony and myself and just say for the fans, we feel you guys. This is really hard. This is tough on everyone. Obviously I think Tony and all the drivers feel really blessed that we get to do this, but this is hard. The vibe is weird. I mean, the fans, the energy of the fans is really what drives this place," Lauren said.

After years of frustration, Tony Kanaan finally got an Indy 500 win in 2013. His loyal fans, and the entire Indianapolis Motor Speedway, erupted in celebration when he crossed the yard of bricks. Lauren said Tony's time was due.

"I think that year in particular, everyone had spent literally more than a decade, 12 years watching him have his heart ripped out so many times by this place. He had just really done it all here, except win," Lauren said. "He just kind of always said he's really got this place figured out, for some reason he can't lead the right lap and I just think when he finally did that relief was so apparent but also for people who've been pulling for him for all those years."

Tony announced in January he would be stepping away as a primary driver in the NTT-IndyCar Series, but does that mean this will be his final Indy 500?