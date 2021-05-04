IndyCar drivers help 'rename' downtown streets

Posting ceremonial street signs with driver's names is an Indy 500 tradition.

INDIANAPOLIS — The street signs being installed downtown are an unmistakable indicator that the Indy 500 is only a few weeks away.

Three and a half weeks to be exact.

It's an annual tradition, streets in downtown Indianapolis being ceremonially renamed for IndyCar drivers.

To kick things off Tuesday morning, IMS president Doug Boles did the honors of hanging a sign on the corner of Meridian and Washington streets.

Charlie Kimball's name is up outside of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. He hung his sign Tuesday morning as well.

More signs are set to pop up around the area this week.

Also on Tuesday, Andretti Autosport announced that Stefan Wilson is back in the drivers seat. He'll pilot the team's sixth entry for this year's race. Wilson last raced in the 500 back in 2018 for Andretti. He led laps back in 2018, so they hope to pick up where they left off in just a few weeks.

The countdown to the #Indy500 continues! @jdouglas4 installed the first street sign moments ago on the Meridian and Washington St intersection!



Be on the lookout all month long for your favorite driver’s streets sign! #INDYCAR | #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/kR2x3jkgud — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 4, 2021