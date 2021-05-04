IndyCar drivers help 'rename' downtown streets

INDIANAPOLIS — The street signs being installed downtown are an unmistakable indicator that the Indy 500 is only a few weeks away.
Three and a half weeks to be exact.
It's an annual tradition, streets in downtown Indianapolis being ceremonially renamed for IndyCar drivers.
To kick things off Tuesday morning, IMS president Doug Boles did the honors of hanging a sign on the corner of Meridian and Washington streets.
Charlie Kimball's name is up outside of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. He hung his sign Tuesday morning as well.
More signs are set to pop up around the area this week.
Also on Tuesday, Andretti Autosport announced that Stefan Wilson is back in the drivers seat. He'll pilot the team's sixth entry for this year's race. Wilson last raced in the 500 back in 2018 for Andretti. He led laps back in 2018, so they hope to pick up where they left off in just a few weeks.
Wilson and his brand new ride, sponsored by women's apparel brand LOHLA sport, will make their debut for on May 18th for the first 500 practice of the month.