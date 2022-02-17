Indy 500 Snake Pit returns with headliner Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki, deadmau5, Galantis and Yellow Claw also will perform at the May 29 concert during the Indy 500.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's lineup, including Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw, will perform Sunday, May 29 during the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

General admission ($45) and VIP ($150) wristbands are now available at this link. VIP will include access to a raised viewing platform by the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Click here to purchase tickets to the Indy 500.

Snake Pit packages that include Indy 500 general admission tickets are available. General admission to both the Snake Pit and Indy 500 is $85, while general admission to the Indy 500 and VIP for the Snake Pit is $190.

The performances will start Sunday morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, with specific set times to be announced at a later date.

To maximize safety and overall guest experience, coolers will not be allowed in the Snake Pit. There will be complimentary water hydration stations for concert attendees. Guests will be allowed to bring empty hydration packs with up to two pockets.

Garrix, from The Netherlands, is returning to the Snake Pit for the second time, previously performing at the 100th Indy 500 in 2016. The 25-year-old is best known for his songs "Animals," "In the Name of Love" (with Bebe Rexha) and "Scared to Be Lonely" (with Dua Lipa).

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced "dead mouse"), has received six Grammy nominations and has had three songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Dance/Electronics Songs chart: "Move for Me" (with Kaskade), "I Remember" (with Kaskade) and "Ghosts 'n' Stuff" (featuring Rob Swire).

Swedish duo Galantis, comprised of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw, received its first Grammy nomination in 2016 for Best Dance Recording for the duo's song "Runaway (U & I)." Galantis has had four songs reach the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Dance/Electronics Songs, including "Runaway (U & I)," "No Money," "Faith" (with Dolly Parton featuring Mr. Probz) and "Hearbreak Anthem" (with David Guetta and Little Mix).

Aoki, also returning for his second Snake Pit after performing in 2015, was nominated for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the Grammy Awards in 2013 for his album "Wonderland." Aoki has recorded songs with BTS ("Waste It on Me"), Louis Tomlinson ("Just Hold On"), Backstreet Boys ("Let It Be Me") and Linkin Park ("A Light That Never Comes").

Yellow Claw, a Dutch DJ duo consisting of Jim Taihuttu and Nils Rondhuis, released its first songs in 2012 and has collaborated with Saweetie, Krewella, Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga.