Indy 500 fans ready for Race Day

"It is the tradition without a doubt," said Laura Schroeder.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It's the night before the Indianapolis 500 and all through the town of Speedway, fans boasted with excitement.

A tradition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for hundreds of thousands of fans like Schroeder.

"My father started bringing me when I was five years old, so this is my 50th," said Schroeder.

She came to the Coke Lot with her family to welcome in the greatest spectacle in racing.

So did thousands of other fans.

"OMG, I drove from Wylie Texas, outside of Dallas," said Keith Allen.

Allen came to bond with his friends.

"I feel like I'm getting too old for this but hey, we're going keep doing it until we can't no more," said Allen who is celebrating his birthday Monday.

Some first-timers say this is an experience of a lifetime.

"I used to go to Wisconsin every Memorial Day weekend, and you watch the race the race on TV. (I had) never been here in person, so when we actually got in on Saturday and saw the practice, it was unreal," said Steve Thornton.

To pass the time before the big day, fans played games, sang karaoke or grilled a variety of food.

"We got some steaks and potatoes tonight that we're cooking up for a big meal before the race," said Jeff Mertens.

Mertens tells 13News his wife surprised him with tickets for his birthday.

"Yesterday, we got to watch the cars practice and it kind of really gets you going," said Mertens.

Dwayne Hargis was spotted wearing a thick gold chain with a large Indianapolis Motor Speedway symbol attached.

"It's my bling. My birthday is tomorrow. I'll be 65," said Hargis. "My wife said, 'you gotta wear it' so it's cool. I know I'm the man."

It's little things like Hargis' fake gold chain that Schroeder and her family can laugh about to pass the time until race day.