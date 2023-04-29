Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan joins Track Team 13

The 2013 Indy 500 winner will provide analysis on 13News during the month of May at IMS.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tony Kanaan is joining Track Team 13 for his final ride in the Indianapolis 500.

Kanaan will provide insight into the race on 13News with sports director Dave Calabro leading up to the May 28 race.

The 2013 champion announced in February this will be his last Indy 500.

"I'm certain that my decision, I think is the right time. We have a competitive car this year and after that, I get to enjoy more of this or something," Kanaan told Calabro. "But before that, I've got to win again and we've got to do our victory lap together."

To mark his final season, Kanaan is selling limited edition t-shirts to raise money for the Indy Family Foundation.

Five-hundred of the black t-shirts, which read "Capítulo Final" - Portugese for "final chapter" - will soon be available for sale on the Arrow McLaren website.