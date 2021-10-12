4-time Indy 500 champion Al Unser remembered

"In the 112 years of racing that has taken place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Al Unser's career stands out among the others. His four Indianapolis 500 wins and most laps led (644) in a career driving in the the 500 solidify him as as one of the greatest of all time. Al achieved his successes competing against many of the best our sport has ever seen, which makes his accomplishments on the track even more impressive. Al's combination of his quiet and humble approach outside the car with his fierce competitive spirit and fearless talent behind the wheel, made him a fan favorite. He will be remembered as one of the best to ever race at Indianapolis and we will all miss his smile, sense of humor, and his warm, approachable personality. Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan Unser, the entire Unser family, and all Al's friends and fans."