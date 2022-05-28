Indy 500 schedule: Snake Pit, celebrities and race day festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is back Sunday.
With some 325,000 fans expected to pack into Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there will be plenty to do, see and celebrate.
Here's a breakdown of Indy 500 race day festivities so you and your fellow fans don't miss a thing.
Indy 500 race day Schedule:
- 6 a.m. - Public gates open:
- Gate 1, Gate 1B.1, Gate 1C, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 5N, Gate 5B, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 6B, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 7N, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A, Gate 11B, Gate 11C and Gate 12.
- 7 a.m. - Snake Pit opens
- 8:15 a.m. - Snake Pit - Yellow Claw begins
- 8:45 a.m. - Borg-Warner Trophy march begins
- 8:55 a.m. - Borg-Warner Trophy march reaches south pit gate
- 9:05 a.m. - Borg-Warner Trophy march reaches Pagoda Plaza
- 9:10 a.m. - Borg-Warner Trophy march reaches IMS Midway
- 9:38 a.m. - Borg-Warner Trophy march reaches band gate
- 10:10 a.m. - Borg-Warner Trophy march arrives at Yard of Bricks
- 10:22 a.m. - Borg-Warner Trophy dedication
- 9 a.m. - DJ Slater Begins on Pagoda 3 Stage
- 9:15 a.m. - Snake Pit - Steve Aoki takes the stage
- 10:25 a.m. - Purdue University band performs“On the Banks of the Wabash”
- 10:30 a.m. - Cars to the Grid
- 10:30 a.m. - Snake Pit - Deadmau5 begins
- 10:31 a.m. - Green Flag Delivery in Turn 1 by IU Health Helicopter
- 10:37 a.m. - Green Flag & Past Winners’ Lap Departs Turn 1
- 10:51 a.m. - Historic Race Cars Laps
- 10:55 a.m. - All Cars on the Grid
- 11:25 a.m. - Military Appreciation Lap from Turn 4
- 11:47 a.m. - Pace Car Driver Introduction
- 11:47 a.m. - Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
- 12:03 p.m. - Red Bull “Keys to the Track” Stunt Team Begins – Turn 2/Turn 4
- 12:06 p.m. - Military March Begins
- 12:12 p.m. - “God Bless America” – Victory Podium
- 12:14 p.m. - Military Address – Gen. Daniel Hokanson (U.S. Army) from Victory Podium
- 12:18 p.m. - Presentation of Colors
- 12:18 p.m. - Invocation by Archdiocese of Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson – Trackside Stage
- 12:19 p.m. - Rifle Volley – Victory Podium
- 12:20 p.m. - “Taps” Begins – Flag Stand
- 12:21 p.m. - “America the Beautiful” Begins – Girl Named Tom
- 12:24 p.m. - National Anthem Begins – Jordan Fisher
- 12:26 p.m. - First Flyover, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- 12:29 p.m. - “Drivers to Your Cars” – Grand Marshal Blake Shelton
- 12:36 p.m. - “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
- 12:37 p.m. - Second Flyover, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- 12:38 p.m. - Command Introduction
- 12:38 p.m. - “Start Your Engines” Command – Roger Penske from Victory Podium
- 12:45 p.m. - Green Flag for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500
- 12:50 p.m. - Snake Pit – Martin Garrix Begins
- 2:35 p.m. - Snake Pit – Galantis Begins