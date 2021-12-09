IMS reveals souvenir ticket for 2022 Indy 500

The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will be Sunday, May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveiled the souvenir ticket for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 next year. It features a fan favorite: four-time winner and reigning champion Helio Castroneves.

The IMS veteran said despite his four wins — and the tradition of the previous year's winner being featured on the next year's ticket — he's never kept one.

"I know how much it means to the fans to have that small piece of history for that year," said Castroneves, who said he has signed many of those race tickets over the years. "That's part of why Indianapolis is so incredible because everyone has a chance to be part of it."

Next year's ticket features a photo shot by IMS Photo Operations manager Chris Owens. Castroneves is celebrating on the Yard of Bricks with the winner's wreath around his neck and holding up four fingers, signifying his historic win.

To make matters sweeter for Castroneves, he also received the souvenir tickets featuring his previous wins at the big unveiling, thanks to Indy 500 superfan Matt Converset of Decatur, Indiana.

"Every time you (see the ticket), it brings you memories that we did something remarkable," Castroneves said.