IMS Radio Network's Denari, Query share tips for Indy 500 newbies

One of those newbies is 13News anchor Felicia Lawrence, who now has a new tool to enhance her first IMS experience.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fans who visit the Indianapolis 500 - and those who can't make it to the race - often rely on the IMS Radio Network to keep up with the action on the track.

13News caught up with Chris Denari and Jake Query, reporters who have been with the network for years. They provided 13News anchor Felicia Lawrence, an Indy 500 newbie, some expert tips.

"This is Disney World, Mardi Gras, New Year's Eve, all in one, right? It's a huge celebration," Query said. There's a lot going on in 2 1/2 miles, so when they go around the racetrack, you need to listen to the radio network. We will do our best to tell you Turn 1, Turn 2, then they come to me in Turn 3, I talk for way longer than I have right now, and then I toss it to Chris Denari in Turn 4, right?"

"We are the eyes and the ears for all those people who can't watch the race, whether they're here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or throughout the country," Denari said. "We are painting the picture, we are telling you what's happening. Jake is in Turn 3, I'm in Turn 4. He'll hand it off to me in the short chute, and then I'll describe the activity leaving 4, down the straightaway. So that's what we do at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network."

Query then gave Lawrence a special gift to enhance her first Indy 500 experience.

"Here's the thing, Felicia," said Query. "There are 285,000 other people with the same thought, right? So what you need is right here, we're going to present you with your own official, welcome to Indianapolis scanner. Now with things like this, like the jet driers go past, no worries. You've got the sound protection. You dial us up. I can't promise you'll understand what's going on when I talk, but when Chris Denari talks, you're good to go."

"This is really cool," Felicia said. "What's the number one thing you have to remember with your job?"

Query thought for a moment.

"To make sure that I throw it to (Denari) before they're past Turn 4," said Query.

"And to make sure on lap 199 and 200 I don't mess up," Denari added.

Local coverage

WTHR's race coverage will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday. We'll be on the air until noon in central Indiana.

Race Day schedule

6 a.m. - IMS gates open to public

9 a.m. - Cars to Pit Lane

9-10 a.m. - Borg-Warner trophy march to the Yard of Bricks

10:30 a.m. - Cars to grid on front stretch

11:47 a.m. - Driver introductions

12:18 p.m. - Invocation and national anthem

12:35 p.m. - Singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana"

- Singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana" 12:45 p.m. - Waving of the green flag