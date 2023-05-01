IMS officials deliver milk to Children's Museum to kick start May

Testing, qualifying, the Grand Prix, Carb Day and a Bryan Adams concert are all in store as we approach the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

INDIANAPOLIS — When the calendar hits May 1, many people across the state of Indiana grow excited for the coming Indy 500. One of the most excited is Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles.

"May is my favorite month – just like a lot of people in central Indiana," Boles exclaimed on Monday.

Boles is fired up. That's why he, Roger Penske and several other IMS officials came to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Monday as they delivered one of the signature symbols of the month of May...milk.

It's a fitting kickstart to the busy month. Events like the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and the REV party at IMS help get fans excited. For IMS officials, the focus is on getting the track ready.

"One of our biggest challenges is winter in Indiana. So, getting our grass ready and everything," Boles explained. "Roger [Penske] was in [Monday] morning. We walked about 6,000 steps. We actually went through all the restrooms and concessions stands to make sure they're up to Penske's perfect standards. So, it's exciting."

Testing, qualifying, the Grand Prix, Carb Day, and a Bryan Adams concert are all in store as we approach the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

"The anticipation starts as soon as the checkered flag's waved on the previous year. It seems like it takes forever to get to this point, then you look back and it seems like it's just yesterday that Marcus Ericcson was winning the Indianapolis 500," Boles said. "This is a time that we all get excited for. There is anticipation for it. A lot of things are going on. Our team is excited, our community is excited, summer is around the corner, a lot of things the Indianapolis 500 means when we get to have it on Memorial Day weekend."