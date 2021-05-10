'Welcome Race Fans' artwork to light up Monument Circle in celebration of Indy 500

Five central Indiana artists created GIFs that will play on the AES Indiana building starting Tuesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The month of May is coming to Monument Circle.

Five central Indiana artists are featured in the "Welcome Race Fans" display that will premiere Tuesday, May 11 as part of the "Shining a Light" experience on the Circle. GIFs created by artists Madison Watson, Petronio Bendito, Sason Kayyod, Randi Frye and Rob Day will shine on the AES Indiana (formerly IPL) building, with accompanying colors, lights and audio displaying on buildings surrounding the Soldiers & Sailors Monument during the nightly display.

The artwork will also be featured on IMS social media channels and on display screens at the Indianapolis Artsgarden and Indianapolis International Airport. It's the sixth year for the "Welcome Race Fans" program, a partnership between IMS and the Arts Council of Indianapolis that started in celebration of the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. That year, 33 artists were selected to create original artworks for display.



IndyCar driver Dalton Kellett will present the artists with a commemorative Indianapolis 500 milk bottle at Tuesday's premiere, which runs from 7-9 p.m. The public is invited and will have a chance to meet the artists and Kellett and pick up a free poster, while supplies last.

Shining a Light presentations will start at 9:45 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.