Here's how much Josef Newgarden earned for winning the Indy 500

The winner's check and total purse for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 both set records.

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden's first Indianapolis 500 win earned him a record pay day.

The Team Penske driver will collect a check for $3.666 million at Monday night's Victory Celebration. The winner's prize comes from a total purse of $17,021,500.

Both the purse and the winner's payout are Indianapolis 500 records, according to IMS. The purse was nearly a million dollars larger than last year's total and Newgarden's winner's check is over $500,000 more than Marcus Ericsson earned in 2022.

The average payout this year was also a record at $500,600.

You can watch the Victory Celebration starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 13.